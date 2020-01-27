Home

Alice Roocroft

Notice Condolences

Alice Roocroft Notice
Roocroft It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of
Alice
Aged 30 years.

On Monday 20th January 2020.
Much loved daughter of Dave and Anne, sister of Debbie, Denise and Peter and mother of Percy.

A celebration of Alice's life will
take place at St Andrew's Church, Longton on Thursday
30th January at 10.30am.

Bright colours may be worn as requested by the family.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
MIND C/O Neal Buckley

Inquiries to:
Neal Buckley, Independent
Funeral Service
The Bungalow Funeral Home,
Skip Lane, Hutton,
Preston, PR4 5HE
Tel: 01772 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 27, 2020
