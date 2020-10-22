|
|
|
MARSDEN Alicia Aged 79 years.
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the 18th October 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Frank,
Mother to Brenda, Ellen and David. Granny to four, Great Granny to five and Friend to many.
A private funeral will be held
for family only.
Family flowers only please;
donations if so desired to
Queens Court Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Tarleton Funeral Home,
49, Church Road,
Tarleton, PR4 6UQ.
Tel;01772 301700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2020