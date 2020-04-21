|
|
|
NEWMAN On 16th April 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Allan
aged 84
Much loved husband of the late Eileen, beloved father to Debbie and Chris, father-in-law to Tina, grandfather of Hayley, Robert, Sarah, Erin and Zachary also a friend to many in the local community and a much valued
and active member of
St George's Lodge, Chorley.
"Much loved, always remembered and always in our hearts."
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
or St. Catherine's direct
(please gift aid, if possible)
Funeral service and cremation
will be private due to
current restrictions but there
will be a memorial arranged at a future date.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020