Allan Newman

Allan Newman Notice
NEWMAN On 16th April 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital

Allan
aged 84

Much loved husband of the late Eileen, beloved father to Debbie and Chris, father-in-law to Tina, grandfather of Hayley, Robert, Sarah, Erin and Zachary also a friend to many in the local community and a much valued
and active member of
St George's Lodge, Chorley.

"Much loved, always remembered and always in our hearts."

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
or St. Catherine's direct
(please gift aid, if possible)

Funeral service and cremation
will be private due to
current restrictions but there
will be a memorial arranged at a future date.

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020
