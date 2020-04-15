Home

Allan Woolmington

Allan Woolmington Notice
WOOLMINGTON Allan Died peacefully at home in his sleep on Sunday 5th April,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved and sadly missed husband of Joan, much loved father of Tony, grandfather to Carmel and Sami and a dear brother and brother in law.
A private family burial will take place at the Woodland burial ground at Pleasington on
Monday 20th April.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'North West Air Ambulance'.
All enquiries to
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020
