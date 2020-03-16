|
|
|
BROTHERTON On 10th March 2020, suddenly
at home with his family,
Allen, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
dearly loved father of Lynda and
Michael, loving father-in-law to
Hedley and Carol, devoted grandad
of Mike, Sarah, Helen and Matt and
great grandad to Mia, Zach, Alice,
Conor, Theo and Milo.
Funeral Service will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 26th March
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Sport Relief.
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey
Ltd, Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020