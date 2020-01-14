Home

CROOK (nee Preston) On 1st January 2020 peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Alma
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of Heather, Lorraine, Wendy, Nigel and Tony. Loving mother in law and a devoted grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11.30am at Penwortham Methodist Church, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 14, 2020
