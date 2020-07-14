Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia Wright

Notice Condolences

Anastasia Wright Notice
WRIGHT Anastasia On 9th July 2020,
peacefully at home after
a long illness
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Fiona and Sarah, dear mother-in-law to Mark, and beloved grandma of Oliver and Eve.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations to Alzheimer's Society in Anastasia's memory can be made c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -