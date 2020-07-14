|
|
|
WRIGHT Anastasia On 9th July 2020,
peacefully at home after
a long illness
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Fiona and Sarah, dear mother-in-law to Mark, and beloved grandma of Oliver and Eve.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations to Alzheimer's Society in Anastasia's memory can be made c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 14, 2020