Andrea Mason

Andrea Mason Notice
MASON Andrea Died peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice on
Sunday 12th April, aged 70 years.
Much loved wife of Pete, loving mum of Andrew and Gary, dear mother in law of Donna and beloved grandma of Eddie,
Charlie, Tom and Ethan.
A private family committal will take place at Preston Crematorium to be followed by a celebration of life in memory of Andrea which will
be arranged at a later date.
Donations only please in memory of Andrea would be welcomed for St. Catherine's Hospice.
The family would also like to thank all the staff on the major trauma ward, the renal ward and
St. Catherine's Hospice for the wonderful care they gave in
a very challenging time.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020
