|
|
|
BURGE Suddenly, on 29th December 2019
ANDREW JOHN
Aged 37 years.
The much loved son of Carol and Derek and loving brother of Emma.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium, on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'Diabetes U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020