Andrew Noble

Andrew Noble Notice
NOBLE ANDREW Passed away suddenly at home
on 17th December, aged 49 years.
Loving son of Bill and the late Julie, brother of David and Alison and a dear brother in law and uncle.
The Requiem Mass and interment will take place at
St. Mary's Newhouse,
Station Lane, Barton on
Tuesday 31st December
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Greenpeace'.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019
