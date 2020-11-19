|
SUMNER Andrew
(Andy) Andrew passed away peacefully at Lancaster Royal Infirmary on Thursday 12th November 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Marilyn, beloved Father of Nicholas and Kirsty, and adored and devoted Grandad of Robbie and Jamie.
A man of integrity,
loved and respected by many. Forever in our thoughts
Private family funeral to be held at 10:30am on 25th November at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RSPCA Preston c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service, 6 Liverpool Road. Penwortham. Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2020