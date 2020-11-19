Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Sumner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Sumner

Notice Condolences

Andrew Sumner Notice
SUMNER Andrew
(Andy) Andrew passed away peacefully at Lancaster Royal Infirmary on Thursday 12th November 2020.

Dearly loved husband of Marilyn, beloved Father of Nicholas and Kirsty, and adored and devoted Grandad of Robbie and Jamie.
A man of integrity,
loved and respected by many. Forever in our thoughts

Private family funeral to be held at 10:30am on 25th November at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RSPCA Preston c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service, 6 Liverpool Road. Penwortham. Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -