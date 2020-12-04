|
|
|
SUMNER Andrew
(Andy) Marilyn Sumner and family
wish to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their beautiful floral tributes, cards, letters
and words of condolence.
Thank you to the boxing community for attending the funeral to celebrate Andrew's life.
Special thanks also to
Dr Whitworth and Dr Grice
and staff at New Longton Surgery for their care and support during Andrew's illness and to the staff at the Royal Preston Hospital and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary
for their dedicated care.
Thank you to Neal Buckley
for arranging a dignified
and fitting funeral.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020