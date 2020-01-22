|
|
|
TOLLEY Suddenly, at his home
ANDREW JOHN
"DREW"
Aged 40.
Much loved son of
Fred and Jill (dec.)
A much loved brother of David, Chris and Daniel and
much loved uncle.
Drew's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 10:00.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Drew
to Mind Lancashire
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston, PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020