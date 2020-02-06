|
|
|
CARDY On 28th January 2020
peacefully at home,
Angela,
aged 70 years of Halton.
The much loved wife of David, loving mum of Kevin and Teresa, mother in law of Simon and Katie and a cherished grandma of Lucy, Sophie, Amelia and Olivia.
The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrids Church, Halton on Tuesday 18th February at 11.15am, followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, are to be shared equally between
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
and St Johns Hospice
c/o The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020