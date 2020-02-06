Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Angela Cardy

Angela Cardy Notice
CARDY On 28th January 2020
peacefully at home,

Angela,
aged 70 years of Halton.

The much loved wife of David, loving mum of Kevin and Teresa, mother in law of Simon and Katie and a cherished grandma of Lucy, Sophie, Amelia and Olivia.

The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrids Church, Halton on Tuesday 18th February at 11.15am, followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, are to be shared equally between
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
and St Johns Hospice
c/o The Funeral Directors.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020
