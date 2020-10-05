Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Hall

Notice Condolences

Anita Hall Notice
HALL Peacefully at Home
on 27th September 2020
Aged 81 years.
ANITA
Cherished Wife of Derek,
Loving and much loved mother of Andrew, Michaela &Nicola.
Mother in Law of Elaine, Ian & Paul.
Devoted grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Small family Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on 8th October at 1:45pm.
For friends who wish to say goodbye, Anita will leave home
at approximately 1:20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to St. Catherine's Hospice
in memory of Anita.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729 057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -