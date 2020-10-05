|
|
|
HALL Peacefully at Home
on 27th September 2020
Aged 81 years.
ANITA
Cherished Wife of Derek,
Loving and much loved mother of Andrew, Michaela &Nicola.
Mother in Law of Elaine, Ian & Paul.
Devoted grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Small family Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on 8th October at 1:45pm.
For friends who wish to say goodbye, Anita will leave home
at approximately 1:20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to St. Catherine's Hospice
in memory of Anita.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729 057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 5, 2020