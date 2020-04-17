|
|
|
BOYES IN LOVING MEMORY OF
ANN BARBARA BOYES
(BARBARA).
The beloved wife of late Jack.
Most precious mother
of Karen and Angela.
Loving Mother-in-law
of Roger and Ken.
Loving and cherished Grandma of Oliver and Megan, Nicholas and Amie, Ben, Becky and Lucy.
Loving and wonderful Great Granny of Libby, Noah and Albert, Autumn and Violet.
Suddenly passed away at home on 9th April 2020 aged 78 years
Whilst you have a mother,
Treasure her with care,
For you'll never know
the heartache,
Till you see her vacant chair.
The graveside funeral will be held for immediate family only at Our Lady and St Michael's Alston Lane on Wednesday April 22nd at 1pm. This will be live streamed by William Houghton Funerals on their face book page for her friends and extended
family to view.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Barbara for 'Cancer Research UK'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020