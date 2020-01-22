|
|
|
Brennan Pray for the repose of the soul of
Ann Brennan
(née Grealis)
who passed away peacefully on 20th January surrounded
by her loving family.
Cherished wife of
Martin (deceased),
devoted mother of Ann-Jane
(also deceased), Martin and Winnie, mother-in-law to
Joseph and Julie. Also devoted grandmother to Selina,
Niamh, Ryan and Hugh.
Reunited forever with
Martin and Ann-Jane.
Our Lady of Knock pray for us.
God saw you were getting weary,
And did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered 'come to rest.'
Requiem Mass to be held at
Our Lady and St Michael's RC Church, Alston Lane Longridge
at 2pm on 24th January.
Enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation St, Preston
PR1 2UQ 01772 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020