Darwen After a long illness, peacefully in hospital on 15th January 2020,
aged 86.
ANN LEACH
Much loved Wife of James (dec) and much loved Mum of Christine, Sandra and Tim, Peter and Ruth.
Grandma of Alex, Alistair, Catherine, Ellie and
Great Grandma of Max.
Loving Sister of Bill (dec).
Ann will be sadly missed by all her family and friends who knew her.
Ann's Funeral Service is to be held at Inskip Baptist Church on Thursday 6th February 2020
at 13:00 followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Donations, if so desired,
may be made in memory of Ann
to Alzheimer's Society or
Inskip Baptist Church
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020