CAMPBELL-MACKELLAR On 4th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
ANN MARIE
Aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of
Alistair (deceased),
dearly loved mum
of Fiona & Ailsa,
dear grandma of Hannah & Alice,
mother in law of Philip
'Goodnight, God Bless'
'Love you to the moon and back'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 21 st May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 12, 2020