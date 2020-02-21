|
|
|
Sweeney Ann Valerie On 14th February at
Chorley Hospital, aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of James
John Sweeney, much loved Mum
to Stephen, Paul and Jill, Grandma to Joanne, Lauren, Sara, Liam and Flynn. Mother in law to Sharon
and Andrew and Great Grandma
to Jacob.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Leyland on Friday 28th February at 2.00pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard.
Family flowers only,
any donations, if desired, will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
The family would like to request,
if you are attending the service, that you wear something sparkly.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020