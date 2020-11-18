Home

WASHINGTON Peacefully after a long illness, fortified with the rights
of the Holy Church
ANN aged 71 years. Beloved wife of John,
loving mum to Joanne and wonderful nanny to Lilly.
Ann was a bubbly, vivacious lady who lived life to the full.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be held in St Teresa's R.C Church, Penwortham.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley Longton and
Hutton Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton.
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020
