|
|
|
WILBY Ann Passed away peacefully on
July 14th at Milbanke Care Home
and of Kirkham, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife, mother,
sister and grandma.
Funeral service at
St Michaels Parish Church,
Kirkham on Wednesday
29th July 2020 at 1.00 pm
prior to committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2020