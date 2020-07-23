Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
13:00
St Michaels Parish Church
Kirkham
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
14:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Ann Wilby Notice
WILBY Ann Passed away peacefully on
July 14th at Milbanke Care Home
and of Kirkham, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife, mother,
sister and grandma.
Funeral service at
St Michaels Parish Church,
Kirkham on Wednesday
29th July 2020 at 1.00 pm
prior to committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2020
