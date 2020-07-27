Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:30
St Bede's RC Church
Clayton Green
Anne Henrys Notice
HENRYS Anne Winifred Who died peacefully at
St. Catherine's Hospice on Monday 20th July, aged 79 years.
Loving mum of David and Janet, sister to Frances, Elizabeth, Paul also a much loved mother in law to Tracy, Colin, Erica and Derek
also caring grandma to her
many grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at St Bede's RC Church, Clayton Green on Thursday 30th July at 11.30am, prior to committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions, only immediate family and
close friends are able to attend
the service.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood. Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 27, 2020
