|
|
|
McCOOKE
Anne Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
10th April 2020, aged 71 years.
Loving and much loved
Wife of John.
Devoted Mum of Emma
and John (dec).
Cherished and adored Nana of Charlie, Zachary and Gabriel.
'We will hold you in our hearts
Until we can hold you
again in Heaven.'
A private family
funeral service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium.
Donations, if so desired,
may be made in memory of
Anne directly to the NHS.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston
PR2 1HY Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020