McCooke
Anne The family of the late
Anne McCooke, wish to extend their thanks to our families, neighbours and friends who helped and supported us prior to and after the funeral of Anne in so many different ways. Thank you also to the medical staff, who attended to, and treated Anne with care and dignity, as it is impossible to thank all those concerned individually,
please accept this press acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 8, 2020