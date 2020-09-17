Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Anne Power

Anne Power Notice
Power Peacefully at home with family
on 7th September 2020,
aged 73 years.
Anne
Cherished Wife of Shaun,
Sister of Anthony and
Grandmother of Aisling and Liam.
Anne's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Friday
18th September at 3:15pm.
In earlier life Anne was
a teacher at Broughton, Brookfield, St Matthews and Edmund Campion schools.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be made in memory
of Anne to Marie Curie Hospice at Woolton c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston
PR2 1HY Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020
