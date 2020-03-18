Home

Roocroft It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of

Anne Roocroft,
(nee Coxhead)
Aged 61 years.

On Tuesday 10th March 2020.

Much loved wife of Dave mother of Alice & Peter, daughter of
Jack & Eva, Margaret & Billy, grandma, sister and aunty to many.

A private family funeral will take place at St Andrew's Church, Longton on Monday
23rd March at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired
to Derian House.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley, Longton
Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton, Preston
Tel: 01772 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020
