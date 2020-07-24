|
ROSTRON Peacefully, on 15th July 2020,
in The Royal Preston Hospital,
Anne Marie
Aged 82 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late David, loving mum of
Julie, David and Stephen,
dear mother-in-law to Mark and Lucy and devoted nannie to
Hayley, Oliver, Abigayle and Elliot, Isaac, Joel and Anna and
Nicola, Harriet, Tom, Freddie
and Lewis.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 29th July at 12.15 p.m.
The cortege will leave from the home address, for those wishing to pay their repects.
A Memorial Mass will be held later in the year.
No Flowers by request please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 24, 2020