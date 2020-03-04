|
|
|
ROWLAND (nee TIGHE)
ANNE Died peacefully in R.P.H
on Sunday 1st March,
aged 65 years.
Loving wife of Andrew,
dearly loved mum of
Kathryn and Jonathan,
mother in law of Simon and grandma of Bethany,
Joshua, Toby and Lucy.
The funeral service will take place at Knowle Green Congregational Church on Friday 13th March at 2pm, prior to committal
at Preston crematorium.
Bright clothing
would be much appreciated.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to the
'M.S Society' or 'Bible Society'.
Simply Funerals
219 Tag Lane, Ingol.
Tel 01772 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020