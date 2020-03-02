Home

BENNETT (Nee Kenyon)
Annie Died peacefully in the
Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday 23rd February 2020,
aged 87 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John Bennett, much loved mum of Joan, Geoffrey, Kevin and Phillip, dear mother in law of David, Sharron and Joanne, loving Nanna of Mark, Louise, Tracy, Joanne, Stephen, Alice, Elizabeth, William, Daniel, Andrew and Stephanie, loving great Nan of Hannah, Catherine, Leo, Aidan, Charlie, Harry, Archie, Matilda, Jack and Bart, dear sister of the late Fred and Arthur.
"In our hearts you will
always stay,
loved and remembered
every day"
Funeral Service and Interment will take place at St. Francis the Hill Chapel R.C. Church, Goosnargh on Monday 9th March 2020
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired for 'Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust Reference TH007'
(to be forwarded to Longridge Community Hospital) c/o.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2020
