COOKSON (Nee Walsh) Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, following a long illness on 28th February 2020.
Aged 96 years.
ANNIE
Dearly loved wife
of the late Hughie,
loving Mum of George, David, Margaret and Anne (deceased).
Much loved sister, aunt,
grandma, great grandma
and good friend to many.
Annie's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 9:15a.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Annie to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020
