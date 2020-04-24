|
CROSS Annie Jean
(Jean) Aged 91 years.
Who died peacefully on
21st April at Alston View
Nursing Home, Longridge.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
loving mum of Alan, John,
Eileen, Stewart and Gillian,
dear mother in law of Peter, Janette and Ian, loving grandma of Andrew, Stuart, Liam, Thomas and Edward and great grandma of Josh, Luke and Amelie.
Re-United.
A private family interment
will take place at St. Lawrence Parish Church, Longridge
on Friday 1st May.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020