WITTS (nee WIGNALL) Died peacefully on
16th September 2020 at
Walton House Nursing Home (formerly of Bretherton)
ANNIE
Aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of
Ronald (deceased).
A much loved mum to Carol,
Alison and David (deceased) and loving mother-in-law to John, Jennifer and David (deceased). Special grandma and
great-grandma.
Private family funeral due to restrictions at Bretherton Congregational Church. Donations if desired to
Derian House c/o the family or the funeral director. Enquiries to G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020