Anthony Arkwright

Anthony Arkwright Notice
ARKWRIGHT ANTHONY (TONY) Passed away peacefully on
20th December 2019 in
St. Catherine's Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved dad of Kerry and Amy, dear father in law of Tony,
loving grandad of Georgia,
brother of Frank and husband
and dear friend of Lynda.

Goodnight Tony
Sleep Peacefully
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Monday, 13th January 2020,
at 1pm.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director. Inquiries to
H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston,
PR5 6TP. Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
