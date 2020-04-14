|
|
|
Henderson Peacefully at home
31st March 2020
Anthony (Tony)
Aged 83 Years
A devoted and loving husband
of Theresa for 62 years.
A precious Dad to
Mark, Catherine,
Paul (Deceased) and Pamela.
A much loved and respected
Father In Law to Frank and Ryan.
A much loved and
cherished Grandad
Goodnight, God Bless,
Until We Meet Again,
Reunited With
His Beloved Son Paul,
Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Him
A graveside service will take place at Our Lady and St. Michaels Church, Alston Lane,
on Friday April 17th and a Thanksgiving Mass will take
place at a later date.
Donations may be made,
if desired, to
Blessed Sacrament RC Church.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 14, 2020