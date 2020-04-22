|
Henderson Anthony
(Tony) Theresa and family would like to express their sincere heartfelt gratitude to family, friends and neighbours for their cards, donations, support and comfort following their recent loss.
Special thanks to the
Paramedics and Police for
their care and kindness.
Thank You to Father Pawel for
such a beautiful Graveyard Service and Richard, Rick, Anthony and Julie at Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for their professional, dignified funeral arrangements.
A Memorial Mass for Tony will follow at a later date.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 22, 2020