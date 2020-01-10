Home

STUTTER Anthony
(Tony) Aged 68.
Passed away peacefully on
27th December 2019
at Longridge Hospital.

Loving father of Jen, Beck and Chris Stutter and grandfather of Bella, Olivia, Jessica,
Zachary and Christian.

Funeral to be held on
Friday 17th January at 1pm at Preston Crematorium for the celebration of life and then on to The Plough at Grimsargh.
Any enquiries to N C Funeral Directors, 11 Langcliffe Road, Preston, PR2 6UE
01772876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
