THISTLETHWAITE Anthony Raymond
'Tony'
(Milkman) Died suddenly but
peacefully at home on
Saturday 24th October,
aged 69 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean,
loving father of Rebecca,
father in law of Frank,
adored grandad
of Amelia and Jake,
dear brother of
Julie, Mary and John and
brother in law of Tony and Anne.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Anthony's RC Church,
Cadley Causeway, Fulwood on
Friday 6th November at 12.45pm,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium at 1.45pm.
All are welcome to pay their
respects but limited numbers
will be allowed in both the
Church and the crematorium.
Please do adhere to current
social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
219 Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel 01772 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020