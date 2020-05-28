Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Anthony White Notice
WHITE On 24th May 2020
Peacefully

ANTHONY JAMES
'Tony'
Aged 80 years

The beloved husband to Ann,
much loved dad to Carl and Gail,
father in law to Mary and Mick and
loving grandad to Josh, Toni,
Jacob and Tom.

Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 5th June 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to any

c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 28, 2020
