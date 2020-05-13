|
ASPDEN On 6th May 2020
at Walton House Nursing Home
with Dot by his side
ARTHUR
Aged 74 years
'Close within my heart and there
he will remain, to walk with me
throughout my life until
we meet again'
Love always Dot
Dear dad and grandad
'with tears we watched you suffer,
we watched you fade away,
our hearts were slowly breaking,
as you fought so hard to stay,
you didn't want to leave us,
but you did not go alone,
for part of us went with you,
the day you got called home.'
Deep in our hearts
memories will be kept,
from loving family Mark,
Debbie, Joanne & Steve
& grandchildren Ben,
Daniel, Glenn, Amy, Cora,
Alex & Eloise
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th May 2020 with a memorial service
to be held at a later date.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020