Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Committal
Private
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Notice

Arthur Aspden Notice
ASPDEN Arthur The family of the late Arthur wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of condolence, cards of sympathy and flowers. Special thanks to all the staff at Walton House for the loving care of Arthur, also thank you to Andrew Belshaw for the lovely service at Charnock Richard Crematorium, finally thank you to Ian and Wendy Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020
