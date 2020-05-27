|
ASPDEN Arthur The family of the late Arthur wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of condolence, cards of sympathy and flowers. Special thanks to all the staff at Walton House for the loving care of Arthur, also thank you to Andrew Belshaw for the lovely service at Charnock Richard Crematorium, finally thank you to Ian and Wendy Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020