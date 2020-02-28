Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30
Pleasington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ditchfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Ditchfield

Notice Condolences

Arthur Ditchfield Notice
DITCHFIELD Arthur Peacefully in hospital on the
25th February 2020
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Marjorie, dearly loved dad
of Jacqueline, Michael and Tracey, father-in-law of Peter, Lynne
and Phil, a loving grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service at
Pleasington Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham, Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -