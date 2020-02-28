|
|
|
DITCHFIELD Arthur Peacefully in hospital on the
25th February 2020
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Marjorie, dearly loved dad
of Jacqueline, Michael and Tracey, father-in-law of Peter, Lynne
and Phil, a loving grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service at
Pleasington Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham, Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020