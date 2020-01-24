|
|
|
Skelson On 17th January 2020.
Arthur
Aged 66 years.
Devoted husband,
dad and grandad,
will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Parkinson's UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020