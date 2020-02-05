|
|
|
Skelson Arthur
on 17th January 2020.
Aged 66 years
also
Anita
on 2nd February 2020
Aged 59 years.
Devoted husband and wife,
parents and grandparents,
will be sadly missed by all their
family and friends
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 4.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Parkinson's UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 5, 2020