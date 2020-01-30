|
|
|
Smith Arthur Joseph
(Joe) Passed away suddenly at
Croston Park Nursing Home on
15th January, 2020,
aged 91 years.
Husband of Connie for 64 years, dad of Deborah, Sandra, Wendy and Beverley, father-in-law to Geoff, David and Garry
and a grandad and great grandad.
"Who will always be remembered for these little sayings"
"Not as good as I could be if I was better than what I am and it's the newness wearing off"
"See you on the christmas tree"
SMITH
(nee Worden)
Mary Constance
(Connie)
Passed away peacefully at Coniston House Care Home, Chorley and formerly of
Walton-Le-Dale on 21st January, 2020, aged 89 years.
Wife of Joe for 64 years, mum to Deborah, Sandra, Wendy and Beverley, mum-in-law to Geoff, David and Garry and a grandma and great grandma.
"More precious was the light in your eyes, than all the roses in the world"
Funeral Service and committal for Joe and Connie to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o funeral director.
Enquiries to H&G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge
Tel 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020