|
|
|
WILLIAMSON ARTHUR
GARDNER Aged 95 years.
Passed away peacefully at Highgrove House, Chorley.
On Friday the 7th August 2020.
He will be sadly missed by his
son Robert and daughter Ann,
and their partners Kath and Jim. Grandchildren, Philip, Paul, Andrew, David and Julie.
And all his devoted
great grandchildren,
and great, great grandchildren.
Due to the current situation
the service will be for the
family and close friends.
The service will be held at
St Ambrose Church, Leyland
on Wednesday 19th August
at 1-30pm.
Followed by the committal
at Preston crematorium.
Close family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Arthur will be kindly accepted
on behalf of either the R N L I
or St Ambrose Church.
c/o the funeral directors
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd.
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland. PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 17, 2020