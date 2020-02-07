|
|
|
WOOD Arthur William On January 31st 2020,
peacefully at
Airedale General Hospital,
Arthur, aged 88 years, of Gills Top Care Home, Grassington, formerly of Wakefield, Leeds and Scarborough.
Dear husband of the late Irene, loving father of Dave and Graham, and a cherished grandad and great-grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on
Friday, 14th February, at 10:00am. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research UK,
a box will be provided
at the service.
For all enquiries please ring Thomas Clarkson Funeralcare,
Tel; 01535 653992
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020