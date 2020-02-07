Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Wood

Notice Condolences

Arthur Wood Notice
WOOD Arthur William On January 31st 2020,
peacefully at
Airedale General Hospital,
Arthur, aged 88 years, of Gills Top Care Home, Grassington, formerly of Wakefield, Leeds and Scarborough.
Dear husband of the late Irene, loving father of Dave and Graham, and a cherished grandad and great-grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on
Friday, 14th February, at 10:00am. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research UK,
a box will be provided
at the service.
For all enquiries please ring Thomas Clarkson Funeralcare,
Tel; 01535 653992
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -