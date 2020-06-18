Home

blackburn Audrey Passed away at Dovehaven Nursing Home on 5th June 2020 aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mum of Paul, David (dec) and Susan, mother in law to Debbie, Christine and David, grandma to Donna, Paul, Maria, Janine,
Laura Jane and Lily Anna,
great grandma to Amelia, Devon, Marvyn, Jacob, Olivia, Emily, Freddie, Leah, Chloe, Jordan, Keegan and Riley.
Funeral to take place
Thursday 18th June 2020, 11.30am at Preston Crematorium.
Donations if desired to the
Stroke Association or
St Catherines Hospice.
A memorial will take place
at a later date.

Enquiries to Clifford Ward on
01772 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020
